SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a National Grid Worker was struck by a car in Spencer on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian found a utility worker who had been hit in the area of Main Street at Greenville Street, according to the Spencer Police Department.

The worker, 50-year-old Paul Germano, of Dudley, was marking underground piping for an upcoming construction project when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east.

Germano and the motorist, who police identified as 60-year-old Madeline Polselli, of North Brookfield, were taken to UMass Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

In a statement, National Grid said, “We have limited information about the incident on Route 9 and are communicating with local authorities as they investigate the circumstances that led to our employee being injured. Our focus and thoughts are on our employee and his family as he receives medical attention.”

It’s not clear if Polselli will face charges.

The crash is under investigation.

