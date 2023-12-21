Police in Boston say they are investigating after a Nativity scene on the Boston Common was vandalized early Thursday morning.

The Boston Police Department said it was just before 8 a.m. when they first received a call stating the Nativity scene off of Tremont Street had been vandalized with spray paint.

“At 7:57 AM Officers from District A-1 responded to 139 Tremont St in Downtown for a report of vandalism,” the department stated. “Upon arrival it was discovered that someone had vandalized the base of the nativity scene with graffiti, the incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

An image shared with 7NEWS showed the Nativity scene intact, with “JESUS WAS PALESTINIAN” spray-painted in white on a wooden board at the scene’s base. By 9:30 a.m., the words had been painted over.

No additional details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)