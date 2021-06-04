Police launched an investigation after an infant was found dead in a port-a-potty in Harris County, Texas on Thursday.

An employee with BJ Portacan Company was servicing the portable toilets at Magnolia Gardens Park on Riverside Street around 11:30 a.m. when he discovered a dead newborn baby in one of the port-a-potties, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to the scene confirmed the infant, which they say appeared to be full term and Hispanic, was dead.

The portable toilets had last been emptied Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the infant’s death or identification of the infant’s mother is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

