Police investigating after newborn baby found in trash can in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a trash can in Dorchester on Friday.

The baby was alive when found in the area of 2262 Dorchester Avenue around 1:14 p.m. and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Boston police.

The baby’s condition is not known at this time. The mother was later located, police said.

Witness Silvana Sanchez said she alerted police to noises coming from a trash can and when they inspected it they found a newborn baby boy covered in blood.

“I was walking down Dorchester Ave. and heard crying coming from and trash can and grabbed an EMT. She was next door for a call that was made and as soon as that happened, they grabbed the trash bag out of the can and two other EMTs cut the bag open and there was a newborn baby. Fresh, he had blood all over himself. Everything a newborn baby would have,” she said.

She told 7NEWS she initially thought it was puppies and EMTs who just happened to be there rendered immediate aid to the infant.

“I am told he is healthy and well,” Sanchez said. “I was very lucky, very lucky. It was just fate I guess because at the end of the day, what are the chances of EMTs being called over for a call in the building and then me grabbing them because there is a newborn baby crying.”

Police are in the area interviewing potential witnesses and looking for surveillance footage.

No additional information was immediately available.

