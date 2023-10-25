Police in Newport, NH, are investigating an act of vandalism that left the windows on multiple school buses shattered.

The Newport Police Department shared images of the aftermath Tuesday morning, which featured at least two school buses with over a dozen broken windows at the town’s bus garage.

“This senseless act not only costs the taxpayers of our school district substantial money, it also interferes with the ability for our students to safely get to school,” the police department posted on Facebook.

As police continue to search for a suspect, the department asks that anyone with information contact Officer Shawn Seymour or Sergeant Alex Marvin at (603) 863-3232.

