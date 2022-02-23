ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after numerous homes sustained BB gun damage in two New Hampshire towns in what might be part of a TikTok challenge.

The Allenstown Police Department said homes in the Maine and Granite street area have sustained damage consistent with a BB or pellet gun being used.

Josh Lamoore says his home was one of the houses that were hit.

“We just heard a large crack and we were watching TV in the living room and it was the living room window,” he said.

Lamoore went on to call the police who checked out the damage.

“I’m sure it’s just some teenagers having fun,” Lamoore added.

Hooksett police are also reportedly investigating similar incidents in the north end of the town.

Allestown police say there are some indications that this may be a result of a TikTok challenge.

Anyone with information or who finds damage to their property similar to this is asked to call Allenstown police at 603-485-9500.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)