Police investigating after noose found hanging from bridge in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a noose was found hanging from a railroad bridge in Auburn on Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of West Street around 5 p.m. found the long white noose tied to a barrier that runs along the bridge, Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said in a news release.

Sluckis says a passing motorist spotted the noose and immediately called the police. It has since been removed.

Anyone with information on who may have tied to the noose to the bridge is asked to contact Auburn police at 508-832-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)