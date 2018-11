BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an officer-involved crash in Charlestown on Friday night.

The incident, which happened on Rutherford Ave., left a police cruiser with heavy damage. The windshield is shattered and the front end of the vehicle is crumpled.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

