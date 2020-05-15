Police investigating after one injured in serious car accident in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car accident that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon in Danvers.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Andover Street around 4:30 p.m. found two cars involved in an accident, officials said.

A victim was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

