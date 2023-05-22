BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in Dorchester Monday, drawing an emergency response and prompting road closures in the area, according to police.

SKY7-HD was over the scene at the intersection of Columbia Road and Devon Street around 5:30 p.m., where several Boston police cruisers were visible.

Crews were still on scene roughly 30 minutes later as an investigation appeared to focus around two cars in the area. The cars were taped off and evidence markers could be seen in multiple spots around the scene. Traffic remained shut down at multiple intersections along Columbia Road as of around 6 p.m.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told 7NEWS they had no further information on any suspect in this case or on the person who was shot.

