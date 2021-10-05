BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to Martin Luther King Boulevard for reports of a shooting found one person with gunshot wounds, police said.

That person was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)