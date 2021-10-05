BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to Martin Luther King Boulevard for reports of a shooting found one person with gunshot wounds, police said.

That person was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox