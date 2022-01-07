SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Salem on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Highland Avenue around 7:15 p.m. found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in the roadway, according to Salem police.

She was transported to North Shore Medical Center for emergency surgery; however, she later succumbed to her injuries, police said. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation showed that the woman was crossing the street in the intersection in front of Walmart when she was struck by a 2021 Honda Accord traveling southbound in the left lane, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and called 911, police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

