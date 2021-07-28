DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in Dedham late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 1 just before midnight found a man in his 40s had been fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver spoke with officers at the scene before being transported to an area hospital as a precaution, the DA’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

