MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck on a bridge in Manchester, New Hampshire late Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Bridge Street found that a car and a pedestrian had collided near the Kidder Street ramp, according to Manchester police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 34-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala westbound when it hit a 28-year-old Manchester man, who was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

