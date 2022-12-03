HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Acura was transported to a local hospital with no apparent injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information, please contact Officer Josh Preve at 603-624-1560 x403.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)