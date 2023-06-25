NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Newburyport late Saturday night that left a pedestrian dead.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Low Street around 9 p.m., according to City Marshal Mark Murray.

The injured person was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Newburyport Police Department and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area of Low Street, which has been closed between Williamson Avenue and Port Plaza.

NPD is currently investigating a serious accident on Low St involving a car vs. pedestrian. Low St is closed between Williamson and Port Plaza. Please avoid area and thank you in advance for patience. — Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) June 25, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

