BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash at Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 4:30 a.m., according to Boston police. The victim was pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic Update: Hampden St between Albany and Melnea Cass remains closed. All other streets have reopened. https://t.co/S4NDyFKtAs — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024

