SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, police said.

Emergency crews launched an investigation after receiving word of the crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Mayberry Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to a post on the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

