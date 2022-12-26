SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, police said.

Emergency crews launched an investigation after receiving word of the crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Mayberry Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to a post on the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox