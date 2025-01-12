WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 265 Lake Ave. around 5 p.m. found a 71-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to Worcester police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver that struck him remained on the scene

A preliminary investigation suggests the man had gotten off a bus and was crossing the road when he was struck.

