BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — A 53-year-old man was hit by a car in Beverly Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened near Cabot Street and Harrison Avenue.

Authorities added that the driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

