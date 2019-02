BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car in Boston on Friday night.

Police responding to Seaport Boulevard around 10 p.m. say the driver stayed at the scene and waited for officers to arrive.

The woman hit was expected to be OK.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

