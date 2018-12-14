Police investigating after pedestrian hit outside Bridgewater post office

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old Mansfield man was injured Friday when he was struck by an elderly driver the parking lot of a post office in Bridgewater, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck outside the post office on Broad Street found Gary Moore injured in the parking lot. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bridgewater police.

A preliminary investigation determined that Moore was walking through the parking lot when Dexter McDonald, 84, of Bridgewater, hit the gas instead of the brake and hit him before crashing into some shrubs, police said.

The incident is being investigated by Bridgewater police, who have made a request with the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles to have McDonald’s license status filed as an immediate threat.

