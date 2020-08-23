Police investigating after pedestrian hospitalized in hit and run in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hospitalized following a hit and run crash in Boston Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Mass. Ave at 8:45 p.m. found a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that had fled the seen, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other information was immediately available.

