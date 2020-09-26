Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Blanford

BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway Friday night in Blanford, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Route 90 eastbound at 10 p.m. found the victim, Harry Young, 49, of Pittsfield dead at the scene, state police said.

Young was riding in a 2008 Lexus driven by a Becket woman when it pulled over in the breakdown lane, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Young then jumped out of the vehicle for some unknown reason and was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by a Brockton woman, according to police. He was then struck by a 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by a New York man who remained at the scene.

Officers with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

No charges were filed as of Saturday morning.

