SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive, according to Mass. state police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a Boston-area hospital.

Police say they are looking for an orange Subaru Crosstrek with damage to the front end.

Lane closures were put in place temporarily as investigators work to identify the driver. They have since reopened.

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene at hit & run vehicle vs pedestrian crash Mystic Ave near Shore Dr in #Somerville. Pedestrian transported to hospital with serious injuries. Vehicle has not been located at this time. Lane closures in place at the scene as investigation continues. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 7, 2021

Breaking: police in Somerville on scene of apparent hit and run and it appears troopers are looking for a car….stay with 7News for updates #7News pic.twitter.com/mZx7A3qBYd — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 7, 2021

No further details have been released.

