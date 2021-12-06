SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville Monday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive, according to Mass. state police.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a Boston-area hospital.
Police say they are looking for an orange Subaru Crosstrek with damage to the front end.
Lane closures were put in place temporarily as investigators work to identify the driver. They have since reopened.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
