NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Norwood early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a pedestrian suffering from undisclosed injuries after being hit by a car, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING: police in Norwood investigating after a person was struck by a driver on Washington St. around 1:00am.



No word on how the person is doing, or if the driver is facing charges. @7News pic.twitter.com/EWINwwUDts — Nick Emmons 7News (@NickEmmonsTV) November 1, 2021

