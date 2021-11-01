NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Norwood early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 1 a.m. found a pedestrian suffering from undisclosed injuries after being hit by a car, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox