Police investigating after pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in Haverhill Friday morning, officials said.

The Haverhill Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the 7:07 a.m. crash on Merrimack Street that left a 29-year-old Haverhill woman hospitalized, Haverhill police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a Boston-area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman was walking north across Merrimack Street when she was hit by a pickup truck traveling eastbound.

No criminal charges have been announced in connection with the incident and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

