Police investigating after pedestrian struck by SUV on Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV on Route 1 in Norwood on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway before 5 p.m. found a Ford Explorer that had veered off the roadway and struck a person near Jake and Joe’s restaurant, according to Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Pedestrian struck Rte 1 South. Right lane closed. Seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/jlGKkCE3QX — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) November 20, 2020

