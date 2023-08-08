BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester overnight.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Dorchester Avenue around 4 a.m. found the pedestrian suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)