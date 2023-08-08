BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester overnight.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Dorchester Avenue around 4 a.m. found the pedestrian suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox