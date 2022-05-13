BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in East Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Bennington Street around midnight found an injured person in the roadway.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off the with yellow police tape and evidence markers scattered in the street.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)