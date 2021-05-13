Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Salisbury on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 286 and Route 1 around 2:35 p.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The area of Route 286 and Route 1 is closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene, police said. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available.

Rt1 and Rt286 in #Salisbury Closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash with a pedestrian at Rt 286 and Rt 1. Crews on scene. Seek alt. route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 13, 2021

