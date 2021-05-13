Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Salisbury on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 286 and Route 1 around 2:35 p.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The area of Route 286 and Route 1 is closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene, police said. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

No further information was immediately available.

 

