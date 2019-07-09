Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured by car in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was struck and seriously injured by a car in Weymouth on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Middle Street near the Route 3 overpass around 12:30 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Middle Street was temporarily closed as the accident reconstruction team worked to investigate the scene.

