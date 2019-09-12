Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured by garbage truck in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a garbage truck in Somerville Thursday afternoon.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on McGrath Highway at Somerville Avenue around 2 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.
