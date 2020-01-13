Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured in Dracut

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Dracut on Monday that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near a Dunkin’ Donuts on Lakeview Avenue about 6:45 p.m. found an off-duty officer and an off-duty firefighter performing CPR on the victim, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

The victim was taken to a Lowell-area hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 77-year-old Dracut woman who hit him stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

A witness said he was shocked when he saw the victim.

“I was just so nervous, I had no idea what happened, and then I looked and saw a man on the ground and I was just taken aback completely,” he said.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

