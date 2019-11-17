Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash in Littleton on Sunday that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a crash on Ayer Road at 5 p.m. found a 41-year-old Littleton man who had been struck by a 2012 Ford Escape while he was crossing the road, police said.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to an Ayer hospital and then a Worcester hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, an 88-year-old Ayer man, stopped after the crash and cooperated with officers, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)