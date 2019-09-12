Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Somerville that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on McGrath Highway at Somerville Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

#MAtraffic Serious (Life threatening) injury, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, McGrath Hwy at Somerville Ave in #Somerville. Pedestrian tx to local hospital with serious injuries. Reconstruction of crash ongoing. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)