Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Somerville that left a person with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on McGrath Highway at Somerville Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.
