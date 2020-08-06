Police investigating after pedestrian struck, critically injured on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Cape Cod that left a man hospitalized with critical injuries on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 28 near Geraldine Road in the village of Cotuit around 9:20 p.m. found a 28-year-old man in the street suffering from serious injuries, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was struck by a Ford Mustang that was traveling east on Route 28, police said.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police have not filed charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Barnstable police at 508-775-0387.

