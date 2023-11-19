ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Arlington on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Wollaston Avenue around 2 p.m. found the person suffering from undisclosed injuries.

A gray Toyota Corolla could be seen being taken away from the scene after a state police accident reconstruction team completed an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

