Pedestrian struck, injured in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle Thursday night in Auburn.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of Sword Street about 8:06 p.m., according to Auburn police.

One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

