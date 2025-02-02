BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Boston early Sunday morning that left a person hospitalized with critical injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Cambridge and Grove streets around 2 a.m. learned that an ambulance crew that witnessed the incident rushed the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston police.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

