BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Boston.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers could be seen investigating the area around an overturned motorcycle.

No additional information was immediately available.

