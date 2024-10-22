BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Boston.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard found two people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers could be seen investigating the area around an overturned motorcycle.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)