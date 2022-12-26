FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 84 East Falmouth Highway around 6 p.m. found a 44-year-old man who had been hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the roadway, police said.

The operator who hit him stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

