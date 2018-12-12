Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Fitchburg

Investigators say a pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of John Fitch Highway.
The Fitchburg Fire Department says they responded to a pedestrian hit by a car.
The injuries were serious enough for a medical helicopter to be called to the scene.
Now, police in Harvard are joining officers in Fitchburg investigating what led to the crash.
