Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Fitchburg

Investigators say a pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of John Fitch Highway.

The Fitchburg Fire Department says they responded to a pedestrian hit by a car.

The injuries were serious enough for a medical helicopter to be called to the scene.

Now, police in Harvard are joining officers in Fitchburg investigating what led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online