FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck in Framingham Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Route 9 near Worcester Road for reports of the crash.

There has been no word on the victim’s condition.

Part of the road has been temporarily closed as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)