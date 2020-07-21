Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Haverhill Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Main Street around 7:10 p.m.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

The driver remained on the scene.

No further information was released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)