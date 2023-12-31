SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Somerset on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area if 1176 County St. around 5 p.m. found a Dodge Caravan that had struck a 50-year-old Somerset woman as she was crossing the road, according to police.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The driver, an 84-year-old Fall River man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

