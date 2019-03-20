Police investigating after pedestrian struck in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday night in the South End.

Officers responded to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Washington Street about 8:30 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to police.

The driver involved stayed on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

