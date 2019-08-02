Police investigating after pedestrian struck, injured by car in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a car in Hull on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of George Washington Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. transported one person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, fire officials said.

A van with a shattered windshield had been marked off with police tape as officials temporarily closed the road.

No additional details have been made available.

