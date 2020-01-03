BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a car in Hyde Park on Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 1055 Truman Parkway found a pedestrian suffering from what appeared to be a leg injury after being hit by a car, Boston police said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

