Police investigating after pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Charlestown on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 334 Medford St. around 7:30 a.m. found a man injured in the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers on the ground near a Jeep with a broken mirror, headlight, and windshield. Investigators could also be seen photographing the hood of a Volvo.

Neighborhood residents say Medford Street is one of the busiest roads in the area.

“People go way too fast down this street,” one resident told 7NEWS. “They could care less.”

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed.

